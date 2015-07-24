Prince George celebrates birthday at Anmer Hall with family and friends

It was a party for Prince George! His parents Prince William and Kate Middleton held a special day of fun for their now 2-year-old Prince at the family home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The little royal celebrated his birthday with a dozen friends on Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration kicked off in the morning when the mailman was spotted dropping off big packages at their 10-bedroom home, which were gifts for the birthday boy, the Express reports. At around 4 pm, George's great-grandfather Prince Philip made a surprise visit. Last year, the 94-year-old was unable to make George's first birthday due to work commitments.

Photo: Getty Images

He was pictured arriving at the Georgian country house in a Land Rover and stayed for about half an hour with the children. Although William just started his new job as an air ambulance pilot last week, the doting dad was also given time off to spend the day with his son.

Planning parties is in Kate's blood. Her mother Carole Middleton runs a party supplies and decorations business. While Kate's mother was said to be in attendance, it has not yet been reported if her sister and brother Pippa and James Middleton made an appearance. George's aunt and uncle did however attend his birthday bash last year.

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were unable to attend as they are on an official visit to the western region of England, while Prince Harry also missed out because he is in Africa working on conservation projects.

The intimate party lasted for a little over an hour before guests bid farewell, leaving William and Kate to bond with their birthday boy and their newborn daughter Princess Charlotte.

Thank you to the Grenadier Guards for playing ‘Happy Birthday’ at today’s Guard Change! #HappyBirthdayPrinceGeorgehttps://t.co/Gkcal0kShn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2015

While the Cambridges were miles away from London, official celebrations were also held in the English capital. At lunchtime, the bells at Westminster Abbey rang, while the Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace also played "Happy Birthday" during the Changing of the Guards.

