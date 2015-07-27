Prince William and Kate Middleton wear matching personalized fleeces

Kate Middleton and Prince William didn't make it to the ocean Sunday for a planned sailing event. Despite being perfectly outfitted in matching personalized fleeces, jeans and boat shoes, the weather on the English summer day didn't cooperate and the races they were due to watch, one from land and one from sea, were canceled.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, where they were due to watch six sailing teams from around the world battle it out in two races. Unfortunately for the couple, the heavy wind and rain meant that Sunday's races had to be postponed to a future, unknown date. They had traveled to the coast to cheer on to sailing team Land Rover BAR led by four time Olympic gold medalist and 34th America’s Cup winner Sir Ben Ainslie.

The Duchess of Cambridge was perfectly dressed for a casual sail in her fleece pullover and Sebago Bala boat shoes Photo: Rex

The spotlight may have been focused on the skippers and their crews, but it was hard not to notice the royal couple, both 33, make their entrance. Kate was dressed sensibly for the wet and windy day by the coast, wearing jeans, her favorite Breton-style top by British brand ME+EM, Sebago Bala boat shoes and a fleece emblazoned with the BAR logo and her title "The Duchess of Cambridge" on the back.

Royal watchers are used to seeing the mom-of-two dressed to the nines, but Kate still managed to look her effortlessly glamorous self in her laid-back, nautical outfit and high ponytail.

Kate and Prince William matched in personalized sailing fleeces Photo: Rex

The Duchess, who crewed a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her "gap" year between high school and college, matched her husband William, who donned casual jeans and the same BAR fleece with his full title also printed on the back. In spite of the bad weather, William and Kate remained in high spirits as they carried out their engagement indoors.

Kate was making the visit in her capacity as royal patron of the 1851 Trust, and was due to present medals to the victorious teams at the Waterfront Festival Arena, with help from William. The trust aims to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry.

The 33-year-old royals were scheduled to watch two races at the America's Cup World Series Photo: Rex

The royals had the chance to tour the team technical areas at the Royal Navy Base, and met sailors competing from France, New Zealand, Japan, Sweden, Britain and the US. They also stopped by the new BAR team base to see the state of the art facilities, meet staff and families and learn about BAR's investment in developing maritime and design skills.

After making the difficult decision to cancel the day's races, event organizers released a statement that read: "We had hoped to go ahead with early racing, but with winds gusting in excess of 30 mph we could not risk the safety of the crews and public, and their welfare is paramount.

"Due to high winds the Waterfront Festival Arena and Fanzone Arena is now closed, and we ask public to leave the event site."



Mom-of-two Kate comforted a crying tot during her visit Photo: Getty Images



Sir Ben added: "The English summer, you just can't count on it. Yesterday was the most amazing day of my sailing career. There were so many people out, everyone had a fantastic time. Today was a shame but we will get that sorted out and book the weather in for next year."

Kate has supported the Olympian at previous sailing engagements. She was there when the athlete pledged to lead a British team to victory in the 35th America's Cup and "bring the cup" home.

The Duchess has been an avid sailor since her childhood and on last year's royal tour to New Zealand, she and William took to the waters to take part in a race around Auckland Harbour. Competing on separate teams, Kate, who was tipped to win, beat her husband, showing off a good dose of "healthy competition."

Kate planned ahead with her hairstyle, wearing a sophisticated ponytail perfect for an ocean sail. Photo: Getty