Kate Middleton talks to kids, says Prince George thinks he's 3

Unfortunately, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge got rained out at Sunday’s America’s Cup World Series, where they hoped to cheer on Britain’s Land Rover BAR sailing team but instead only had the chance to tour the Portsmouth, England facilities. It was then that 33-year-old Kate, who is mom to their children Prince George, 2, and 2-month-old Princess Charlotte, showed off her sunny attitude and her maternal side as she mingled with kids and parents.

The Duchess revealed that her son Prince George, 2, thinks that he's actually 3 years old Photo: Getty Images

She even had a bonding moment when she met the toddler son of the sailing team's head coach. "Hello, Princess, my name is Freddie Wilson," he said as he stepped forward. His mother Wendy Maxwell later told reporters, "She asked him how old he was and he said, 'I'm 3.' When I said he is only 2, she said, 'George says that. He thinks that he's older."

Another mom named Rebecca said that she spoke with Kate with her 2-year-old George Mills, although her other son, 13-week-old Harry, had nodded off. "Kate asked George if he likes Peppa Pig," she recalled, "and said she hoped Charlotte would be doing a lot of sleeping, too."

Kate, 33, meets another young fan Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess seemed to be charming parents and kids alike as she entertained some of the youngsters with her upbeat chats, and even comforted one little crying girl in particular, stroking her head to help calm her down. Kate was also given a few gifts from the families, including matching fleeces for her children from sisters Ella and Millie Morgan, whose mother is Jo Grindley, the BAR team's commercial director.

"She said they were very nice, she said 'I'm sure they will fit perfectly'," Ella told reporters, while Millie added that the Duchess said the tops were "cute".