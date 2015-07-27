Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares photos of newborn son Nicolas

Just days after the world got treated to new pictures of Prince George, Princess Madeleine of Sweden has released new snaps of her growing family and newborn son Prince Nicolas. The 33-year-old and her husband Chris O'Neill star in the gorgeous images alongside their adorable "little angels."

In one photo Madeleine is pictured cradling her new bundle of joy, who is sweetly snuggled up in a pale blue blanket. Only six weeks have passed since the Princess welcomed her baby boy, but Madeleine, who is also a mom to Princess Leonore, showed no signs of tiredness.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Chris O'Neill and Princess Madeleine welcomed baby Prince Nicolas on June 15 Photo:Photo Brigitte Grenfeldt/ The Royal Court, Sweden

The doting mom, who looked radiant in a white summery dress and cardigan, posted some of the photos on Facebook and wrote: "I'm so thankful to be a mother of two. Both Leonore and her brother Nicolas are little angels!"

Madeline and Chris, 41, took turns holding their newborn and another sweet photo captured the father-son duo.

Chris O'Neill shared a sweet moment with his newborn son Photo: Photo Brigitte Grenfeldt/ The Royal Court, Sweden

The couple's daughter Leonore wasn't excluded from the photoshoot, which took place in the gardens of Solliden Palace – the royal family's official summer residence. The 17-month-old matched the roses behind her, wearing a pink striped frock and a cute bow in her hair. With her full lips and bright blue eyes, royal watchers noted how Leonore is taking after her beautiful mom.

Princess Madeleine, 33, looked as radiant as ever, holding her daughter Princess Leonore Photo:Photo Brigitte Grenfeldt/ The Royal Court, Sweden

The Swedish royal family welcomed their new prince, who is now sixth-in-line to the throne, on Monday June 15, just days after Prince Carl Philip's wedding. Madeleine and Chris moved from New York last year and have been temporarily based in Sweden.

The couple and their children are currently enjoying their summer break in the south of Sweden, bonding as a family of four, but plan to move to London in the autumn for Chris' job.

The businessman recently gave an interview with Swedish publication Expressen in which he said: "We always planned on moving to London but then the baby was born and we thought it would be a good idea to stay in Stockholm for a bit. I don't want to be alone in my hotel room every night. I want to go home to my family and have dinner together. Nothing else matters more."