Princess Mary poses with Danish royal family in new vacation pictures

This summer is shaping up to be one filled with intimate royal family photos. From new Prince George and Princess Charlotte snaps to Princess Madeleine showing off her new bundle of joy, the world has been treated to some amazing shots. Now, the Danish royal family is getting in on the action releasing pics from their summer vacation on July 25.

CLICK ON PICTURES FOR FULL GALLERY

The Danish royal family posed for their annual portrait session Photo: Getty Images

The portrait session, which featured Crown Princess Mary, Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and more, is an annual event where the family gets together in the gardens of Gråsten Palace. Several photos were released showing Mary cozying up with her 4-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who donned a cast after breaking her arm during a horseback-riding accident two weeks ago.

Princess Mary held on to Princess Josephine who broke her arm recently Photo: Getty Images

In the adorable series of snaps, Princess Isabella and Prince Christian are seated next to their grandparents as Princess Alexandra, her husband Count Jefferson, and their children Countess Ingrid and Count Richard happily smile for the camera.

Dressed casually, the family strolled through the stunning grounds and played with their pet dogs while enjoying some relaxing time together. Missing from this year's portrait was Prince Frederik's brother Prince Joachim and his family.

The family enjoyed a casual walk around their summer home Photo: Getty Images

The pictures come just days after Josephine was spotted out with her parents at an equestrian parade wearing the cast. The royal couple's youngest child smiled and waved to well-wishers, accepted bouquets from the riders and at one point couldn't contain her excitement as she saw the young riders file out in procession proving the accident certainly isn't slowing her down.

The kids let loose playing with their family's pet dogs Photo: Getty Images

The royal family is currently spending the children's long break at their official summer residence in southern Denmark. Their last notable appearance as a family of six was in April, during Queen Margrethe II's 75th birthday celebrations. The group joined Margrethe on the balcony of Copenhagen's town hall and were pictured waving at well-wishers below.