Prince Charles restores Prince William's treehouse for Prince George

Not only did Prince William and Prince Harry get treated to growing up in castles as children, but their father, Prince Charles, also built them a spectacular treehouse at his Highgrove estate. And now the doting grandfather wants his grandson Prince George to have the same enjoyment and has completely restored the little structure to its former glory.

Prince Charles has restored Prince William's childhood tree house Photo: Rex

The treehouse was first built in 1989 just in time for William's 7th birthday. It was the work of Cotswold architect William Bertram, who interviewed the Princes when they were age 3 and 5, to ask them how they would like their new hideout to be. William told him: "I want it to be as high as possible so I can get away from everyone and I want a rope ladder which I can pull up so noone can get at me."

Prince George, 2, will be able to enjoy the tree house when he visits Highgrove House Photo: PA

With George in mind, Charles has also installed an incredible artisan shepherd's hut on the edge of his wildflower meadow. It comes complete with a mini bed and wood burner, and was a first birthday gift given to Charles for the rosy-cheeked charmer's first birthday from the Plankbridge company, which started up with the help of the Prince's Trust.

While Princess Charlotte is currently too young to enjoy the new additions to Highgrove, she will be able to play with her brother in the gardens when she is a little older. Charles often spends time with his grandchildren at Highgrove and as HELLO! recently revealed, he enjoyed a spot of gardening with 2-year-old George in the gardens earlier this year. The youngster helped his green-thumbed granddad to plant two new trees in the grounds of the country retreat, which Charles bought in 1980.

Charles has also installed an artisan shepherd's hut on the edge of his wildflower meadow Photo: Rex

The news of the new play area for George comes just days after he celebrated his second birthday with a party organized by his mother Kate Middleton, at Anmer Hall. While Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth were unable to attend due to an official engagement, George's great-grandfather Prince Philip and Carole Middleton were among the guests at the low-key celebration.



Highgrove’s royal gardens are open to members of the public on selected days, and vistors – which number up to 40,000 every year – help raise an admirable $1 million for the Prince’s charities. Visitors to the Gloucestershire estate are able to get a glimpse of the treehouse during the guided tour of the 15-acre gardens.

The gardens were also the inspiration for a product line developed by celebrity hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr.. "I love going to Highgrove and looking at the herbs and flowers. I'll find a flower, cold press it, put it in a bottle and it's magic," he told HELLO! about his high-end Highgrove Baby line. "We believe we have created the finest and most gentle collection of baby products on the market today."

See highgrovegardens.com to book tickets for selected days up until October 16.