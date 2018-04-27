Want to marry a royal like Kate and Meghan? Here are 7 rules to finding your prince

As Prince Harry gets ready to marry American actress <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> on May 19, more than a few of us have to admit we've been dreaming of falling in love with our own real-life Prince Charming. With <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia of Sweden</strong></a> on a growing list of the non-royal ladies who have married handsome Princes, <B>HELLO!</B> documents how these girls next door found their royal happily ever afters... Photos: Getty Images
<b>Rule 1: Study hard</B> Kate Middleton, the first commoner to marry a British heir to the throne in more than three centuries, crossed paths with Prince William in college at St. Andrews nine years before he actually proposed. Italian journalist Beatrice Borromeo, a member of the ancient aristocratic House of Borromeo, met her prince not at a ball, but while studying with him at Bocconi University in Milan. Seen here: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate </strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> on the day of their graduation ceremony at St Andrew's University in Scotland in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rule 2: Don't be afraid of a break up.</B> After Prince William and Kate and broke up in 2007, Kate was famously spotted out and about having a great time. Kate later said, “I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me (the months apart) although I didn't think it at the time.” Seen here: Just days after she split with Prince William temporarily in April 2007, Kate proved she was just fine on her own, stepping out on the town with a smile. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rule 3: Give back</B> After meeting on a blind date, what really brought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together was their mutual passion for making the world a better place. "It was really one of the first things we connected on, it was one of the first things we started talking about when we met – just the different things that we wanted to do in the world and how passionate we were about seeing change," Meghan said during the royal couple's post-engagement interview in 2017. She added with a laugh, "I think that's what got date two in the books, probably." Seen here: In her role as United Nations Women's Advocate, Meghan spoke at the Dove Self-Esteem Project event held in October 2015 at Earl Bales Community Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
<b>Rule 4: Get sporty</b> Since Princes are obviously looking for good role models to represent their nation, elegance and grace seem to be high on their list of priorities. Case in point: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-albert/"><strong>Prince Albert</strong></a>'s wife Princess Charlene of Monaco, an accomplished Olympic swimmer who dove right into her role, and even sometimes evokes comparisions to her late mother-in-law, Grace Kelly. Seen here: Olympic swimmer <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> looking fit and fabulous in 2001. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rule 5: Excel in your career.</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> of Spain, who commentators describe as settling into her royal role in a "wonderful way,” was well-known TV anchorwoman Letizia Ortiz before she tied the knot with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/king-felipe-VI/"><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a> in 2004. Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark – formerly Tatiana Blatnik – was a successful event planner for fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and had a flourishing social life before meeting her husband, Prince Nikolaos of Greece in 2003. Seen here: Letizia Ortiz in her role as a top Spanish news anchor before she married now-King Felipe VI. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rule 6: Remember, you can meet your Prince anywhere.</B> You probably won't find him on an internet dating site or at the local discount store – but also keep in mind that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-mary/"><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a>, then marketing executive Mary Donaldson, did meet <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-frederik/"><strong>Prince Frederik</strong></a> in a Sydney pub. And when fun and exuberant Argentinian Maxima Zorreguieta – now Queen Maxima – met future Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who was heir apparent to the crown at the time, during the Seville Spring Fair in Spain, she had no idea he was a Prince. In fact, she thought he was joking when he finally told her the truth. Seen here: Crown Prince Frederik presents his girlfriend – now wife, Crown Princess Mary – for the first time in 2003. Photo: Getty Images
<b>Rule 7: Be yourself.</b> In a true royal fairytale, there's no need to be anything but real. Case in point: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mette-marit/"><strong>Crown Princess Mette Marit</strong></a>, who was a never-married single mom to son Marius when she fell in love with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-prince-haakon-of-norway/"><strong>Crown Prince Haakon Of Norway</strong></a>. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sofia/"><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a> was also an unconventional royal bride, making her name as reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist before she became a royal, marrying <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-carl-Philip/"><strong>Prince Carl Philip of Sweden</strong></a>. Seen here: Mette-Marit's son Marius from a previous relationship is center stage during her royal wedding. Photo: Getty Images
