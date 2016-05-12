Beatrice Borromeo's 6 bridal gowns: Armani, Valentino & more

Italian aristocrat and journalist Beatrice Borromeo wore an ivory Giorgio Armani gown with princess sleeves and lace overlay to wed Princess Grace of Monaco's grandson Pierre Casiraghi on Saturday, August 1. The ceremony, which followed the couple's civil wedding in Monaco a week earlier, took place on Italy's Borromean islands, which are owned by the bride's family. Photos: Twitter/@Armani
Royal watchers were quick to note that Beatrice's dress was reminiscent of one worn by another style icon of her time, Grace Kelly, pictured here in 1955, who would have been her grandmother-in-law. The late American actress was married to Prince Rainier III, but sadly passed away in Monte Carlo in 1982. Grace was the epitome of elegance during her time – not dissimilar to 29-year-old Beatrice. Photos: Getty/Twitter
For the evening reception, she changed into another Armani gown, this time a floaty silk tulle Greek goddess-inspired look. Photo: Twitter/@armani
Here, designer Armani's sketch of the classic creation. Photo: Twitter/@armani
In the run-up to the island nups, Beatrice was spotted in an embroidered gown by another Italian designer, Alberta Ferretti. She teamed the romantic look, which had transparencies and billowing sleeves, with flat Roman sandals and tiny flowers in her hair. Photo: Instagram/@albertaferretti
A week earlier, for her civil wedding in Monaco on July 25, Beatrice was the ultimate blushing bride in a beautiful pale pink bespoke gown by Italian fashion house Valentino. Photo: Instagram/@Maisonvalentino
Here's the dreamy sketch by Valentino creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, who also designed Beatrice's sister-in-law Tatiana Santo Domingo's wedding dress last year. Photo: Maison Valentino
After the civil wedding, the bride donned this heavenly Valentino haute couture gown with a silver and blue cloud motif for the gala dinner at the Hotel de Paris. Photo: Maison Valentino
On Sunday, the colorful festivities continued with a boat party – and Beatrice got into the spirit with a fruit-print dress by designer friend Marta Ferri. Photo: Instagram/@martaferrimartaferri
