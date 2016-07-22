Prince George's best royal impressions, from Kate Middleton to Prince Charles

<strong><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/">Prince William</a></strong> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>'s son <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> has become famous for his collection of adorable expressions. Dubbed "Curious George", he's a total natural in front of the cameras, and you can see both his maternal and paternal heritages shine through. From making funny faces like his mother, to sticking his tongue out like his uncle Prince Harry, the charismatic little boy is quickly absorbing little pieces of his loved ones’ personalities. <br> Photo: Getty Image
He gets it from his grandpa! Prince George rocked a pair of headphones like Prince Charles (and even nailed the senior royal's dancing finger move). <br> Photo: Getty Images
It looks like sensitive ears run in the Windsor family! Both William and George shielded themselves from loud noise, while out and about at engagements. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 'cheeky monkey' channels his uncle Prince Harry in what has become an iconic moment for both princes. Photo: © Getty Images
Up, up and away! Both George and grandpa Charles have mastered the wind-swept 'do. Photo: © Getty Images
George does his best impression of mom Kate during the family's tour to New Zealand and Australia in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images
Royal style watchers did a double-take when Prince George looked just like dad Prince William during little sister Princess Charlotte's christening. Photos: Getty Images
It appears George has inherited his late grandmother's charming rosy cheeks. Photo: © Getty Images
And last, but certainly not least, the young Prince has also mastered his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's endearing smile. Photo: © Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved