Kate Middleton to wear a tiara as she attends her first state banquet

It's time for tiara watch! Though she has only worn one of the sparkling fairytale headpieces twice, it looks like Kate Middleton is set to once again dip into the royal treasure trove as she attends her first state banquet at Buckingham Palace in October.

Kate and her husband Prince William are expected to attend the banquet to welcome China's president Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan to the UK. To keep with royal protocol, the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to wear a tiara for the black tie event.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding in 2011 Photo: © Getty Images



Her attendance has not yet been confirmed, but it is widely believed that Kate and William will make an appearance. It was in fact William who invited the president to the UK when he visited China in March. The visit was deemed a successful one and improved relationships between the Asian superpower and the British royal family.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, Prince Charles, who has never visited China before, will participate in the state visit. The first-in-line to the throne will attend the arrival lunch and receive the president and his wife at Horse Guards Parade, alongside the Queen and Prince Philip, but will not attend the sit-down banquet.

Prince William visited China in March, when he met President Xi Jinping Photo: © Getty Images

In 2013, Kate donned the Papyrus tiara at the Queen's annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The tiara, which is also known as the Lotus Flower tiara, belonged to the Queen Mother and was originally a necklace.

And of course, Kate famously wore the Cartier Halo Tiara for her wedding in 2011, which she paired with her ethereal lace Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress.