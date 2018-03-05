Kate Middleton's jewelry: A look at some of her favorite pieces

<b>From accessories straight from <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12016102318141/royals-wearing-zara/1/">affordable royal favorite Zara</a> to priceless <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/1201510138551/british-royal-jewels-tiaras-for-kate-middleton/1/">royal family tiaras,</a> style icon <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton's</a> jewelry collection is always on point. Take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's best jewelry looks.</B> When the Duchess of Cambridge visited with guests at the 'Victorian Giants' exhibition at National Portrait Gallery on February 28, 2018 in London, she wore statement earrings by one of her favorite jewelers, Kiki McDonough. Kate, who opted for a colorful bespoke pair by the designer, is said to be a fan of Kiki's 'Candy' collection. Inset, a pair of the jeweler's gorgeous Green Amethyst earrings with smooth cut stones, and surrounded by diamonds set in 18ct Yellow Gold. These earrings from the Candy line are available on the Kiki McDonough website and are priced at £2,900, or around $4,000. Photos: Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images
In February 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a glittering night at the British Oscars, the BAFTAs. The pregnant Duchess looked incredible in a forest green gown by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham. Eagle-eyed jewelry fans, however, were very excited by her choice of gems, including a jaw-dropping necklace and emerald earrings. The Duchess appeared to be making very good use of her stunning jewelry collection because it turns out her earrings are actually convertible! She last wore the emerald earrings in a drop style setting in December 2014 – see the next slide to see how they looked... Photo: Getty Images
Wearing a Jenny Packham dress for the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary dinner in New York City in 2014, Kate also showed off her diamond-and emerald-earrings. At the time, the jewels were said to have been a private gift with a matching bracelet. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
When Kate Middleton stopped by Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on January 17, 2018, she wore a bright 'red pop' hued coat from Boden that was perfectly complemented by a discreet set of earrings from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite jewelry brands, Annoushka. The Pearl Baroque Earring Drops, which the royal has worn numerous times, are two hand-selected freshwater pearls suspended from 18ct gold rings. Credit: Danny Martindale/WENN
At the 2011 BAFTAs, Kate teamed her lavender Alexander McQueen dress with a stunning pair of chandelier-style diamond earrings on loan from Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Undoubtedly the best-known item in Kate Middleton's jewelry collection is her engagement ring. Her late mother-in-law <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-Diana/"><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> herself selected the unusual sparkler – an oval, royal-blue sapphire – after Prince Charles proposed in 1981. It was from a selection of rings from the former Crown jewelers Garrard of Mayfair. "It's very special to me. As Kate's very special to me now, it was right to put the two together," William said on the day of their engagement announcement. "It was my way of making sure my mother didn't miss out on today and the excitement, and the fact that we're going to spend the rest of our lives together.” The stunning central stone is a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, one of Princess Diana's favorite gemstones, while the 14 solitaire diamonds nestled around it are set in 18-carat white gold. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A more extravagant choice than normal for the famously thrifty duchess was the $89,000 Cartier Trinity Necklace that she wore to an event before the London Olympics at National Portrait Gallery. The 18-carat chain featured pavé diamonds and three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Adding a pop of color to her black velvet Alexander McQueen gown, Kate turned heads in a ruby-and-diamond necklace and matching bracelet by luxury designers Mouwad for the <I>Night of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards</I> in 2011. Photo © Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
For the <I>Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom</I> screening, Kate made headlines when she paired her floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a $40 statement necklace from Zara. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
At a museum launch reception, Kate wore her hair in her signature half-updo to show off her gorgeous Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven earrings, which matched her gold belt. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Kate wowed in a pair of blue topaz-and-diamond hoops by one of her go-to jewelry designers – Kiki McDonough – for a gala at the Royal Academy of Arts in 2012. Photo: Getty Images
In November 2017, Kate was spotted wearing a four-strand pearl choker for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th anniversary celebration at Windsor castle. The piece features a central diamond clasp and was commissioned using a collection of cultured pearls given to Queen Elizabeth by the Japanese government, and was worn by Princess Diana during the 1980s. Photo: Getty Images
In December 2016, Duchess Kate dazzled at the Diplomatic Reception held at Buckingham Palace wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara. The sparkling headpiece was a favorite of Prince William's late mother Princess Diana. The stunning piece was created by jewelers Garrard in 1914 for Queen Mary, from pearls and diamonds already in her family's possession. Photo: Getty Images
Kate's trusty pearl earrings are her go-to accessory for many of her elegant looks. She wore these triple-stone pearl drop earrings by Heavenly Necklaces on the final day of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
For one of her first glamorous outings following the Royal Wedding, the Duchess dazzled at the 10th Annual ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) gala dinner wearing Links of London Effervescence Bubble Stiletto earrings. Made of lavender iolite stones that sparkle in clusters, the sterling-silver danglers perfectly complemented her glittering Jenny Packham gown. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Kate is also often spotted wearing diamond-and-green amethyst drop earrings set in 18-carat gold by Kiki McDonough. She debuted these for her first Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham in 2011. The earrings were originally available in citrine on the designer's website and are believed to have been customized especially for Kate, ordered by Prince William as a gift for his new bride. Kiki also made jewelry for Princess Diana. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Kate debuted another gorgeous set of jewels at the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral. The G Collins necklace is made of 6.3 carats of blue tanzanite surrounded by .87 carat of diamonds and is set in platinum. Photo: Getty Images
Kate is rarely seen wearing a watch in public, but this beautiful $7,300 Ballon Bleu Cartier timepiece features a sapphire that perfectly matches the gem in her engagement ring. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
At a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate was pictured wearing a spectacular diamond bracelet, which – along with a pair of matching diamond earrings – are believed to have been a gift from Prince Charles. Photo: John Stillwell/WPA/Getty Images
While pregnant with Prince George in February 2013, the Duchess stepped out in London accessorizing her monochrome MaxMara dress with another staple piece – her Asprey necklace. The $1,540 white-gold 167 Button Pendant necklace features an amethyst stone surrounded by pavé diamonds and is set in 18-carat white gold. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Kate doesn’t often wear chunky bracelets, but this one has a special place in her heart. The disc charm bracelet was a wedding gift from Camilla Parker Bowles, who gave it to her shortly after she and William announced their engagement. William and Kate's names are engraved on either side of the charm, and Prince Charles's wife also has a similar version of the bracelet. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
At a reception to mark the launch of Tusk Trust's US Patron's Circle in Santa Barbara, Kate paired an elegant diamond-cross pendant with a pair of sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings, reported to be remodeled versions of one of Princess Diana's favorite pairs. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess paired her Mappin and Webb Fortune white-gold necklace with Kiki McDonough cushion-cut earrings for a visit to a children’s hospice. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
For the Royal Wedding, Queen Elizabeth loaned her granddaughter-in-law the spectacular Cartier Halo tiara. Made in 1936 and purchased by the Duke of York (later King George VI) for his wife, Elizabeth's mother (also Elizabeth), Her Majesty had received it as an 18th birthday present, at which time she was still Princess Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Queen Mother’s Maple Leaf brooch was the perfect accessory for Kate’s patriotic red jacket when the Duchess visited the Calgary Zoo in July 2011. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
All eyes were on Kate’s eye-popping necklace when she attended the Portrait Gala in 2014. The exquisite Cartier piece features 38 diamonds and was a gift to Queen Elizabeth from Nizam of Hyderabad at her wedding to Prince Philip. Photo: Alastair Grant/AFP/Getty Images
