Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Princess Anne share a silly moment

In honor of World Photography Day, the British Monarchy treated their twitter followers to a throwback image featuring Queen Elizabeth and her two young children having some fun. "For @WorldPhotographyDay - The Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1954, photographed by #MarcusAdams," the vintage picture was captioned. In the photo, the 28-year-old Queen is grinning ear-to-ear while her children are standing next to her in full on laughter.

For #WorldPhotographyDay - The Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1954, photographed by #MarcusAdamspic.twitter.com/5wGI93NbAl — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) August 19, 2015

The trio was dressed up for the occasion, with a then 7-year-old Prince Charles sporting red shorts and a cream sweater and his 4-year-old sister Princess Anne wearing a pink dress, paired with pearls and an adorable mini handbag. Even though she was enjoying the moment of laughter with her children, the Queen was still dressed to the nines, wearing a brown dress and wearing a full set of pearls.

The official portrait of the Queen and her two children comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a statement through Kensington Palace requesting that their children have a "safe and private" childhood." The palace spokesperson shared: "They know that almost all parents love to share photos of their children and they themselves enjoy doing so. But they know every parent would object to anyone, particularly strangers, taking photos of their children without their permission."

Prince William with his family on Charlotte's christening day Photo: Mario Testino

The Queen has been seen sharing a smile with her great-grandchildren George and Charlotte this summer, proving that her family is still full of those precious moments. The official British Monarchy twitter page is the home to pictures and updates from Buckingham Palace of the Queen and other members of the royal family.