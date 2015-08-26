Princess Madeleine will return to Sweden for Prince Nicolas' christening

Months after the Swedish royal family celebrated the wedding of Prince Carl Philip to Sofia Hellqvist and the arrival on Prince Nicolas, they have another reason to come together: the baptism of the newborn royal. Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Chris O'Neill, who recently moved to London, will will travel back to Stockholm to have their son baptized on October 11.

The Swedish royal palace announced the news on their official website, confirming the date and venue. Nicolas will be christened in the royal chapel of Drottningholm Palace, located on the outskirts of Stockholm. It is the same place where his big sister Princess Leonore, who is now 18 months old, was also baptized last year. The baby prince will be 4 months old when he is christened. He was born on June 15 at the Danderyd Hospital and is currently sixth-in-line to the Swedish throne.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden welcomed her baby boy Prince Nicolas in June Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

The confirmation of Nicolas' baptism comes shortly after the family moved to London. According to national newspaper Expressen, Madeleine, 33, and her businessman husband Chris, 41, have settled into their new home in the English capital.

The family have just moved to London, where they will be based for two years Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Last month Chris, who was born in London and is the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited, revealed that the royals would be making the city their permanent base for two years. The family had been living in Stockholm for a few months and before that New York City, where Chris worked as a financier.

"We always planned on moving to London but then the baby was born and we thought it would be a good idea to stay in Stockholm for a bit," Chris told the same Swedish publication. "I don't want to be alone in my hotel room every night. I want to go home to my family and have dinner together. Nothing else matters more."

The couple are also parents to 18-month-old Princess Leonore Photo: Facebook/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

The move to London is a sensible one, as Chris' job requires him to be in the U.K. Defending his absence at certain royal engagements, including King Carl XVI Gustaf's 69th birthday party in April, he said: "I have my business and I work hard for it, and sometimes a client meeting conflicts with a royal engagement. These clients don't know who I am, they don't always plan in advance."

"I have to look after my family and put food on the table," he added.

Chris and Madeleine married in June 2013 in Stockholm. The couple welcomed their first child Leonore in February 2014, and 10 months later it was announced that Madeleine was pregnant again.