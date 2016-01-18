Princess Maria-Olympia has successful first week living in New York City

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece is the latest royal to take on New York City as she settled into her new digs this week prepping for college in the Big Apple. The 19-year-old shared photos with her almost 47,000 Instagram followers from her move into her Soho apartment and walking around her new neighborhood to starting her first day at school. "Helping me move in," the blonde beauty captioned a picture of one of her younger brothers cleaning a windowsill. "Our new housekeeper."

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY

Olympia had help moving into her new Soho apartment Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece



Olympia came to New York after a lavish vacation in the Bahamas where her parents, Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos, own a home. Her luxury apartment building is fit for a royal featuring a 24-hour concierge, sundeck and gym. One bedroom units in the complex can go for about $9,000 a month.



Clearly excited to explore, the young royal, who is starting her first year at New York University, shared more photos from her first days in the city. One featured the cross streets of Broome and Mercer while another showed her lounging in a black long-sleeved top and shorts on a downtown stoop.

Olympia shared photos from her stroll around her new neighborhood Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece



Mom Marie-Chantal posted a photo of her daughter's move showing the family shopping in Bed, Bath and Beyond. Where do I begin?#collegeshopping #newbeginings #newyork @olympiagreece," she captioned a pic of Olympia pushing a cart through the store.





Olympia and her family went shopping at Bed, Bath and Beyond Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22



After successfully getting her daughter settled, Marie-Chantal headed to the Hamptons with some other family members to soak in the final days of summer. "Driving to the Hamptons.#lastweekbeforeschool," she wrote alongside a photo of the New York City skyline. Later she shared another picture of her husband and son riding their bikes in the picturesque beach town.





The rest of the royal family went to the Hamptons for the final week of summer Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22



Olympia follows many other royals who have lived in Manhattan. It was officially announced that Princess Beatrice moved to the city to take a finance course in February. A spokesperson for her mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, confirmed the news to HELLO!. The Goldsmith College grad's sister Princess Eugenie also moved to NYC in 2013 to start a job at online auction house Paddle8.



Princess Madeleine of Sweden had called the Big Apple home for several years with her financier husband Christopher O’Neill. The duo recently relocated to London.