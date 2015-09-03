Prince Harry will celebrate 31st birthday on the job

After spending three months in Africa, Prince Harry will return to his royal duties by attending the Battle of Britain 75th anniversary flypast on September 15. The date of the engagement coincides with Harry's 31st birthday, but he will be happy to spend his special day commemorating a cause close to his heart.

Harry will be joining scholars from Endeavour Fund – a fund set up by the Royal Foundation to support the recovery of wounded and sick service personnel – for the flypast at Goodwood Aerodrome.

Prince Harry will attend a Battle of Britain flypast on September 15 Photo: Getty Images



Organized by the Boultbee Flight Academy, an estimated 40 Spitfires, Hurricanes and Blenheims from across the UK, USA and Europe will take part in the flypast over the South of England, across WW2 airfields. The event brings more Battle of Britain aircraft together in one place than at any time since World War II, as a show of thanks from this generation to 'The Few' for the sacrifices they made.

The engagement was confirmed in a series of tweets from Kensington Palace on Wednesday morning, explaining: "Prince Harry to join @endeavourfund scholars during a #BoB75 Anniversary flypast @boultbeeacademy on 15 Sep."

Prince Harry to join @endeavourfund scholars during a #BoB75 Anniversary flypast @boutlbeeacademy on 15 Sep pic.twitter.com/jhaO6xuxzz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 2, 2015



Prince Harry has missed a number of events during his three-month long trip, including the christening of his niece Princess Charlotte on July 5. While talking about the vital work he has been carrying out in Africa, the 30-year-old joked that he was "a bad uncle" for not being there when Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their daughter's big day.

Harry will have plenty of time to catch up with his family when he returns to the UK, where he is expected to work as a volunteer with the Personnel Recovery Unit of London district this fall. He is then confirmed to undertake official visits to the states for the Invictus Games, South Africa and Lesotho later this year.