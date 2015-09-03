Queen Elizabeth's quiet request for her reign's most historic day

While her country and the world celebrate her new status as the longest reigning monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth will be quietly traveling by steam train with her husband Prince Philip in Scotland. On September 9, the 89-year-old Queen will surpass Queen Victoria's reign to have ruled the United Kingdom for 63 years and 216 days. The biggest celebration planned will be a flotilla or better known as a fleet of ships.

The stunning spectacle will take place along the River Thames where members of the public are being encouraged to gather along the route to lend their support during the procession. The celebrations will start at Tower Bridge at midday with a number of historic vessels, leisure cruisers and passenger boats sounding their horns for a minute before passing under the iconic bridge and making their way toward the Houses of Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth will become the longest reigning British monarch on September 9 Photo: Getty Images

In scenes reminiscent of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee River Pageantin 2012, crowds are expected to line the river and cheer as boats including the Queen's row barge Gloriana and the steam ship SS George Stephenson sail by.

The flotilla will last approximately a half hour before coming to an end outside the Houses of Parliament with a final fanfare and 'three cheers' for the Queen, who will break the record set by her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to become Britain's longest serving monarch.

Organizers hope the flotilla will be reminiscent of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations Photo: Getty Images

Despite her unquestionable historic achievement, the Queen has requested no celebrations on September 9, according to The Telegraph. Instead, Her Majesty will spend the day traveling by steam train from Edinburgh to Tweedbank to formally open the new Borders railway with her husband by her side.

Following the engagement, she will return to Balmoral – the castle built for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert – just as Victoria did on the day she passed her grandfather George III's record.