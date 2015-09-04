Spain's Queen Letizia to celebrate her birthday at the White House

Talk about the ultimate birthday celebration! Queen Letizia of Spain is set to spend her 43rd birthday in Washington D.C. during her four-day visit to the United States starting September 14. According to the program released by the Royal House, the royal will spend her birthday on September 15 by going to the Washington Monument and offering a floral tribute at the Mount Vernon cemetery.

Along with her husband, King Felipe, the beauty will meet with President Barack Obama at the White House marking the first time the Obamas receive the royal couple at their official residence. Letizia will be reunited with Michelle as the first lady vsited the Spanish royals in Mallorca in 2010 with Sasha. Then they will go to a meeting at the Senate with the Commission of Exterior Affairs.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe will visit the United States in September Photo: Getty Images

After an eventful day, their trip continues on September 16 with a breakfast at the residence of the Ambassador of Spain in the nation's capital organized by ICEX. Later, they will attend a meeting organized by the Wilson Center and the Real Instituto Elcano, which will include a presentation of the first meeting of Spanish scientists in the United States at Georgetown University.

Letizia welcomed Michelle Obama to Spain in 2010 Photo: Getty Images

On September 17, Felipe and Letizia will fly to Miami, where they will attend a ceremony at the University of Miami. One day later, the Spanish royals will head to St. Augustine, Florida, to celebrate its 450th anniversary of the United States-Spain Council Forum.

Letizia's 42nd birthday was special as well as it marked her first since becoming Queen after King Juan Carlos I abdicated. Sticking with her royal duties despite her big day, the mom-of-two handed out the Luis Carandell Award — a parliamentary journalism award named after Spanish journalist and writer, Luis Carandell Robusté.