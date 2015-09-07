Pippa Middleton: 32 times Kate's little sister wowed us

Pippa Middleton might be the Duchess of Cambridge's little sister, but she's certainly made a name for herself showing off her sense of style, athletic ability and overall charm. <br> Here's 32 times she's dazzled us in honor of her 32nd birthday. <br><br> Pippa finished her first marathon in under 4 hours. <br><br> Photo: HELLO!
She takes fashion risks. Pippa is known for her perfectly preppy style, pastel colors and gentle floral prints. But then 31-year-old changed up her signature style as she stepped out at Wimbledon 2015. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Seeing double. The pretty brunette matched sister Kate at Princess Charlotte's christening. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She doesn't slow down. Pippa completed a race in Kenya, Africa, just 1 week after competing in a 54-mile charity bike ride alongside her brother James. The 31-year-old brunette completed the full version of the Safaricom Marathon, running over 26 miles to raise money for the conservation charity Tusk Trust, of which Prince Willam is a patron. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She's a designer, too. Pippa designed her own limited edition Tabitha Webb dress. <br><br> Photo: HELLO!
She isn't afraid of the cold. Pippa is an avid skiier; pictured here during the Vasaloppet Cross Country Ski Race. <br><br> Photo: Rex
She can sail! Pippa took the wheel during The Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week, a charity event. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She's got heart. Pippa starred in a photo promoting the British Heart Foundation's London to Brighton Bike Ride. <br><br> Photo: British Heart Foundation
She's a street style star. Pippa looked lovely in a color-blocked dress while running errands. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate's sister finished the London To Brighton Bike Ride For British Heart Foundation. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She wows on the red carpet. Pippa looked stunning while attending a fundraising ball for Disability SnowSport UK. <br><br Photo: Getty Images
She's not afraid to make a colorful statement. The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge attended a wedding ceremony of her friends, Charlie Gilkes and Anneke von Trotha Taylor, at the Carlo V Castle in Monopoli. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She's at ease with the spotlight. Pippa dazzled at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She rode a bike 3,000 miles. The Brit was smiles at the Race Across America 2014 finish line in Annapolis, Maryland. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She knows how to wear a hat. Pippa looked prim and proper at the wedding of Arabella Musgrave and George Galliers-Pratt. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She looks elegant in black. The philanthropist donned an edgier look for the Sugarplum Ball in 2013. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She makes feathers look sophisticated. Proving she can wear a variety of styles, Pippa donned a feathered frock for the The Serpentine Sackler Gallery Donors Dinner. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She's got game. The enthusiastic socialite wasn't afraid to show emotion during Wimbledon. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Wow, just wow. Always one to make a statement at a wedding, Pippa donned a fascinating fascinator at the marriage of Melissa Percy and Thomas Van Straubenzee. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She looks great in yellow. The cold didn't stop Pippa from coming out or standing out at The Cheltenham Festival. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
And purple! Pippa added author to her stellar resume when she launched her own book on party planning in 2012. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
And red! New Yorkers went crazy when they learned Kate's little sister was in town. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She dresses perfectly for the occasion. Though she's not a movie star, Pippa certainly dazzled on the red carpet at the premiere of Shadow Dancer. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She may not be royal, but she fits right in. Here, Pippa celebrated the Queen's Jubilee on a boat on the River Thames. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She mixes it up in a floral maxi dress. Pippa was the stand out star at the Vault Couture All Saints Autumn Dinner in 2011. <br><br> Photo: WireImage
Of course, she can skate. Pippa wasn't afraid to pop on some skates and hit the ice at the Tiffany & Co. Presents Skate at Somerset House. <br><br> Photo: WireImage
Pippa almost stole the show when her curvy look at her sister's wedding catapulted her into the spotlight. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Pippa sat front row at London Fashion Week. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Dynamic duo, Pippa and Kate both looked fashionable at the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
The world hoped that Pippa and Prince Harry would get together after seeing their sweet interaction at Will and Kate's wedding. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Showing off her edgier side, Pippa wore a colorful outfit for the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
She knows how to accessorize. Pippa chose rose suede shoes and a clutch for Prince George's christening. <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
