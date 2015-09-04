Kate Middleton returning to spotlight for a good cause

Kate Middleton has enjoyed the summer months with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Prince William returned to work. The Duchess of Cambridge will also make her way back to the spotlight as she carries out an official engagement in London on September 17. The mother-of-two will visit the Anna Freud Centre to see their work in children's mental health care, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The engagement was announced on the Palace's official Twitter account, revealing: "The Duchess to visit the Anna Freud Centre @afcevents on 17 Sept to see their work in children's mental health care."

Kate will visit the Anna Freud Centre Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess is a patron to various children's charities and has previously urged members of the public to focus on the issue of mental health – particularly for children and young people. Kate released the statement in March to mark the Time to Mind campaign – a project set up by The Times that calls on greater investment in child mental health services.

Earlier this year, Kate also showed her support for Children's Mental Health Week by recording a video for Place2Be – the charity she has been a royal patron of since 2013.

Kate has largely been out of the public eye since she welcomed her daughter Princess Charlotte with Prince William on May 2. The 33-year-old has been adjusting to life as a mother-of-two, but did return to royal duties at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in July, where she appeared in high spirits despite the race being called off.

News of her latest engagement comes just days after a senior royal source told HELLO! that William and Kate will make an official overseas visit in the new year. Disappointing royal fans worldwide, the source said it is unlikely that baby Charlotte and her big brother Prince George would be joining on the trip in 2016.

They are however, expected to join their parents on a trip to Balmoral next week, where they have been invited to celebrate the Queen becoming the longest reigning British monarch on September 9.