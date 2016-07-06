Future of the monarchy: Adorable royal kids

The future of the royal families around the globe is in these kids' hands. Check out the adorable future heirs to the throne and their royal siblings and cousins! <br>
Princess Amalia of Luxembourg <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Dragon Prince, Prince Jigme of Bhutan <br> Photo: Facebook/His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
Prince Oscar of Sweden <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Alexander of Sweden <br> Photo: Facebook/kungahuset
Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands <br><br> Photo: Facebook/hetkoninklijk.huis
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Estelle of Sweden <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Leonor of Spain <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Sofia of Spain <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane of the Netherlands <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince George and Princess Charlotte <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Elisabeth, Princess Eleonore and Prince Gabriel of Belgium <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Henrik and Princess Athena of Denmark (with mom Princess Marie) <br> Photo: Getty Images
Mia Tindall <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Leonore of Sweden <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon and Prince Aristide Stavros of Greece <br><br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
James, Viscount Severn <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor <br><br> Photo: Getty Images
Danish young royals: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Nicolas of Sweden <br> Photo Getty Images
Savannah and Isla Phillips: Princess Anne's granddaughters <br> Photo: Getty Images
