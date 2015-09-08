Queen Rania: an exclusive look at her life behind-the-scenes

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her 45th birthday on August 31, and to mark the special day, she is sharing never-before-seen photos exclusively with HELLO! that were taken by her personal photographer. Farras Oran has the honor of accompanying the beautiful brunette on many of her public engagements in her role as the wife of King Abdullah, and the photographer has made her a special homage with a series of splendid photographs in both black-and-white and color.

Photo: The Royal Hachemite Court



The special snaps reveal Rania at her most natural and spontaneous as she is captured before, during and after events, as the photographer says: "out of focus."



In his personal dedication to her in the opening of the e-book, Farras explains: "As Monarchs are always seen by people through the limited spotlights and direct focus of the media, it is always in the out-of-focus moments that we hold the most sincere emotions and extend the deepest love for them."

Photo: The Royal Hachemite Court



He continues: "Here I am honored to present to Your Majesty the in out-of-focus moments," before personally wishing Rania: "Happy Birthday Your Majesty."



The exclusive photo album not only shows the royal's incredible style – she is picture-perfect throughout as she shows off her sartorially savvy wardrobe – but it captures her in moments of reflection, happiness and also sadness. Behind-the-scenes images also show her preparing for the spotlight.

Photo: The Royal Hachemite Court

This isn't the first glimpse into Rania's personal life that royal fans have ever had – the tech-savvy beauty was one of the first royals to set up an account on Instagram and has an account on Twitter. In June, she paid tribute to her other half when the pair celebrated 22 years of marriage. Alongside a touching photo of herself looking lovingly at King Abdullah, she wrote: "22 years on and my heart still skips a beat. So blessed to be at your side. Happy anniversary, Your Majesty #Wedding #Anniversary #Love."