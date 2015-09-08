Kate Middleton returning to royal duties with several appearances

Although she has kept a low profile since the birth of Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton is expected to make a gradual return to the public eye over the coming weeks as she resumes a limited number of public engagements beginning September 17.

The Duchess of Cambridge will pay a visit to the Anna Freud Centre. The very next day she will join her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, at the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off at Twickenham. The mom of two is also said to be planning attendance at other unconfirmed tournament events.

The Duchess of Cambridge will make a gradual return to the public eye with upcoming engagements Photo: Getty Images

Kate's first visit to the Anna Freud Centre is understood to be the start of a series of appointments designed to focus on mental health issues in children and young adults. It is an area on which she intends to focus much of her public work in the coming months, with another engagement later in September and many more beyond, according to palace sources.

The Duchess is already a patron to various children's charities. In March, she released a statement to mark the Time to Mind campaign – a project set up by The Times that calls on greater investment in child mental health services. “I have been heartened to see that so much progress has been made in ending the taboo of adults openly treating mental well-being as the health issue it is,” she said in a message to The Times. “I believe that our generation of parents, carers, teachers, and health workers now have the chance to give the mental health of our children the focus it requires.”

William and Kate will also undertake several joint engagements together, according to reports, including visits to Dundee and North Wales in late October and late November respectively.

William and Kate together with baby Princess Charlotte in May Photo: Getty Images

Kate, 33, has spent recent months at her and William's newly-renovated family home Anmer Hall with their newborn and 2-year-old son Prince George. William, meanwhile, has taken up his new role as a pilot with East Anglian Air Ambulance service.



As well as increasing their presence nationwide, the royal couple also look set to make an official overseas visit in the new year, a source has told HELLO!. Disappointing royal fans worldwide, the source said it is unlikely that their children would be joining their parents on the trip in 2016.