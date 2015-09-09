Sweden's Princess Sofia gives heartfelt speech in South Africa

Princess Sofia of Sweden may have laid low with husband Prince Carl Philip after their wedding in June, but the brunette beauty is certainly taking her royal duties very seriously now. The 30-year-old made her first speech as a princess at the Global Child Forum in Pretoria, South Africa on September 8 encouraging everyone to take action when it comes to the refugee crisis.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Princess Sofia spoke out about the refugee crisis in South Africa on September 8 Photo: @Kungafamiljen

"I think that everybody can contribute in their own way and do something. I have a great belief that every individual can make a difference and help a fellow human being," she said. "If so, start by ensuring that those who come to Sweden, get the help that they need to contribute money to organizations that are actually in place and make a difference and do something about it. The main thing is that we do something."

Before she joined the royal family, Sofia, who has volunteered in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana, founded children's charity the Sofia Hellqvist Project Playground. The charity, which she established with a friend, aims to support underprivileged children in South Africa by providing meals, counsel and recreational activities such as soccer and weekends away.

The 30-year-old looked stunning in her pantsuit Photo: @Kungafamiljen

Sofia worked as the charity's secretary general until April of this year, just two months before she tied the knot with Carl Philip in a spectacular royal wedding. Her older sister Lina still works as a project coordinator.

While studying at Stockholm University, Sofia, a qualified yoga instructor, also took up courses in Global Ethics, Child and Youth Studies, the UN Convention on Children's Rights in Theory and Swedish practice and Gender and International Relations.

Sofia attended a reception at the Swedish Embassy in South Africa Photo: @Kungafamiljen

Sofia was dressed smartly in a pinstriped pantsuit and white blouse as she spoke eloquently at the forum. The day before, she wore a bright blue dress when she attended a reception at the Swedish Embassy in South Africa on behalf of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

This is one of the few appearances Sofia has made since becoming a royal. She and Carl Philip showed up to the Scandinavian Touring Car Championships on July 12 where Carl took home first place, but their first official appearance wasn't until a couple of days later. The newlyweds' first engagement was on July 14 when they joined the rest of the Swedish royal family for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s birthday celebrations.

The 36-year-old prince didn't make another appearance until August 18 when he visited the Sigvard & Marianne Bernadotte Research Foundation for Children's Eye Care. Then on August 26, he joined his wife when they visited Varmland for two days.