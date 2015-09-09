Spain's Queen Letizia has been honored with her very own doll

She’s a style icon who’s admired for her elegance around the world. Now Queen Letizia has her own double — in the form of a doll. The doll, created by Russian group AFD, will be unveiled during the Madrid Fashion Doll Show, which runs from September 11 to 13.

Photos: Getty Images/AFD Group

The green-eyed doll has a low chignon with side-swept bangs and wears a dress inspired by a gown that the wife ofKing Felipe VI wore to the pre-wedding dinner of Prince William and Duchess Kate in April 2011. Letizia wore a Felipe Varela strapless gown in muslin and grey tulle with floral details and a long '50s-style skirt.

The transparent sleeves on the doll's gown are inspired by the dress that the Queen wore to the coronation of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in April 2013.

Photo: AFD Group

Letizia is not the only celebrity AFD has paid tribute to in doll form — the company has also created miniature look-alike dolls inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga.