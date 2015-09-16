Pregnant Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden joins European royals in Norway

It was a right royal occasion as a whole bevy of European princes and princesses got together over the weekend just south of Oslo, at the Norwegian royal family's summer estate. The cheerful "family" portrait they snapped looks like your average fun gathering of old friends – except that in this case, many of the guests are future kings or queens.

Hosting the event was Crown Prince Haakon of Norway along with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and their children, Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre. Mother-to-be Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, whose husband Prince Daniel was unable to attend due to a cold, was radiant in the group shot, which was shared on the Swedish Royal Palace's official Facebook page.

Norska Kronprinsparet bjöd i helgen in till ett generationsmöte med kungligheter från Danmark, Sverige och Luxemburg på... Posted by Kungahuset on Sunday, 13 September 2015

Princess Estelle's godmother, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who was no doubt overjoyed to hear of her friend Victoria's pregnancy news recently, was also on hand, along with husband Prince Frederik and their four children. Also attending were Luxembourg's Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and his wife, Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie.







Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are expecting their second child together Photo: Getty Images



The reunion photo is reminiscent of one released by then Crown Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and wife Queen Maxima when they hosted a similar party not long before he became king. This has resulted in some talk that Prince Haakon's father, 78-year-old King Harald, may be considering stepping down, and that the Crown Prince is gearing up to become Norway's next monarch.

It's only speculation, however. The Norwegian king has previously referred to his postion as "an oath for life", so it's unlikely he'll be heading to retirement anytime soon.