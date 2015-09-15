Prince Harry shows off beard as he returns to royal duties on his birthday

Handsome Prince Harry is back from his three months working in Africa – and making his return to royal duties, he gave royal fans a closer look at his much talked-about new look. Prince William's younger brother arrived in Goodwood Aerodrome in Sussex. England on Tuesday morning looking more rugged than ever with the beard he grew over the summer.

A beaming Harry made his entrance in military gear, and certainly had a lot to smile about. Not only was Harry celebrating his 31st birthday, but he chose to spend his special day honoring a cause close to his heart.

The Prince was joining scholars from Endeavour Fund – set up by the Royal Foundation to support the recovery of wounded and sick service personnel – for the Battle of Britain flypast.

Prince Harry sported a rugged beard when he return home to Britain after his three-month stint in Africa Photo: Getty Images

The historic air show will feature around 40 Spitfires, Hurricanes and Blenheims from across the UK, USA and Europe flying across WW II airfields over the South of England to mark the 75th anniversary of the victorious Battle of Britain.

Harry will be one of those to take to the skies, and started the engagement by attending a briefing given by Boultbee Academy. The Prince then toured the flight line with fellow pilots including Spitfire scholars Nathan and Alan, as a picture posted by Kensington Palace's official Twitter account showed.

Due to the poor weather, take off will be postponed from noon to 2pm. The flight will be lead by Wing Commander Tom Neil DFC, AFC, AE, who is now 95, who will be in the rear seat of a two seat Spitfire.

The royal Prince was attending the Battle of Britain flypast on his 31st birthday Photo: Getty Images

A service at St Paul's Cathedral in London will also be held to mark the day. The engagement and Harry's return to royal duties was confirmed by Kensington Palace at the start of the month, also in a series of tweets on Twitter.

Prior to his return on the royal circuit, the sporty Prince joked that he was a "bad uncle" for missing the christening of his niece Princess Charlotte. Charlotte, who is fourth-in-line to the throne, was born on May 2 and baptized two months later when Harry was in Africa.