Royals really do love their sweets: All the times they said yes to cake

Prince William and Duchess Kate (along with the kids around) couldn't wait to dig into the confection during their visit to the Child Bereavement UK Centre in London. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/ Getty Images
Talk about a dino-mite cake! Kate Middleton celebrated London's Natural History Museum's beloved dinosaur Dippy by cutting a cake at an event held for the mental health charity Place2Be, of which she is a patron. Photo: Yui Mok PA Wire/PA Images
Prince William had to put in a little bit of work before enjoying his cupcake during his visit to the Caius House Youth Center in London. Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dig in! Prince Charles excitedly held a knife as he and Camilla prepared to cut into a celebratory Royal Mail 500 cake during a reception to mark the 500th Anniversary of the Royal Mail at Merchant Taylor's Hall. <br> Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's a piece of cake! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> laughed as her husband <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> cut the 25th anniversary cake during their visit to Keech Hospice Care in Luton, England. <br> Photo: Eddie Keogh - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A cake fit for a queen! In celebration of her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth cut into an orange drizzle cake with orange curd and buttercream made by <i>Great British Bake Off</i> winner Nadiya Hussain. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Always time to celebrate! Prince William and Kate Middleton cut cake as they attended a Garden party celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in New Delhi, India. <br> Photo: WireImage
Who says you can't have your cake and eat it too?! Prince Charles, accompanied by his mom Queen Elizabeth, cut a slice of cake at the 40th anniversary celebration for his charity organization, the Prince's Trust. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Turning 90 in 2016, Queen Elizabeth couldn't have looked more thrilled to be getting her first birthday cake of the year, three months before she hit the landmark age. The sovereign cut the iced fruit cake and enjoyed a champagne toast at a meeting of the Sandringham and West Newton Women's Institute, near her Norfolk, England home. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A bit different from planting a tree! Prince Harry had the honor of cutting Mildmay Mission Hospital's birthday cake. The dapper royal was following in his late mother's footsteps, visiting the charitable HIV hospital in East London. The cheeky royal admitted, "I don't cut cakes much. We normally plant trees. This is something new." <br> Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding cake, seen here, was a 9-foot-tall confection – and enjoying elaborate confections continues to be a royal tradition even today. While the rest of us try to cut down on sugary treats, Europe's royal families say: Let them eat cake! <br> So click through for an amazing photo gallery of royals and their sweets. <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen, looked like a confection herself in cheery lilac, knighted a special Jubilee cake in her honor during a country-wide Diamond Jubilee Tour circa May 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen and Kate Middleton inspected the 2011 Royal Wedding cake on display at Buckingham Palace's annual summer opening a couple of months after Kate walked down the aisle in April of that year. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nearly one and a half years after marrying Kate Middleton, Prince William erupted into giggles at the sight of a cake that re-enacted the Royal Wedding. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A close-up! <br> Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry's cake matched his shirt at an Invictus Games event in London in September 2014. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Queen, Camilla and Kate Middleton seemed impressed by this colorful cake during a March 2012 photo-op in London. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Camilla personally cut the cake she bought for volunteers at a December 2014 charity event in England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dutch King Willem Alexander, then a Prince, participated in a cake-eating contest in April 2005. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco posed with their giant wedding cake on July 2, 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
New Zealand Governor-General Jerry Mateparae presented Prince Charles and Camilla with a gorgeous variety of mini cakes for his 64th birthday on November 14, 2012. Photo: Getty Images
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward celebrated her 50th birthday on January 20, 2015. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles' 65th birthday cake (here in Sri Lanka) was less of a show-stopper but looked delicious all the same. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden fed each other a piece of wedding cake after tying the knot on June 19, 2010. Photo: Getty Images
