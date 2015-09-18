Sweden's Princess Sofia matches her sisters-in-law for Parliament opening

It is clear that the Swedish royal family has welcomed Princess Sofia with open arms. Prince Carl Philip’s new wife looked radiant as she stepped out with her sisters-in-law to attend the opening of Swedish Parliament at the Riksdag in Stockholm.

The 30-year-old newlywed wore an almost identical outfit to Princess Madeleine. The two opted for a white jacket with black trimmings and a black skirt for the event, which was attended by the whole Swedish royal family.

CLICK PHOTOS FOR GALLERY OF THE DAY

Photo: Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria, who recently made the announcement that she is pregnant with her second child, also chose to wear monochrome, but instead opted for a black jacket with white trim to accompany a black skirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite Sofia only joining the royal family three months ago, the former model looked at ease in her new role. Still sporting healthy tans from their honeymoon to Fiji, Carl Philip and his wife waved and greeted the crowds before entering the Riksdag to start official proceedings.

Princess Madeleine attended the event without her husband Christopher O’Neill, who stayed at their home in London with their two children Princess Leonore, who is now 19 months old, and their 3-month-old son Prince Nicolas. However, the Princess seemed happy to see her siblings and the trio were seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

Photo: Getty Images

After the official opening ceremony of Parliament, the siblings and their spouses attended a service at the church of St. Nicholas, where they all sat together.