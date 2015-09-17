Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance after birth of Princess Charlotte

She has a new hairstyle and is ready to get back to work after taking a brief maternity leave. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected on Thursday at the Anna Freud Centre. Making her first solo public engagement since the birth of Princess Charlotte, the young mother will support the centre's work on promoting mental health in children, a cause close to her heart.

The Duchess, née Kate Middleton, has kept a low profile since giving birth on May 2. The 33-year-old is thought to have been at her and Prince William's country retreat Anmer Hall while adjusting to life as a mother-of-two with Charlotte and Prince George.





Kate is visiting the Anna Freud Centre on September 17



She and her husband did attend the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth in July, where Kate appeared in high spirits despite the race being called off due to bad weather. Then the Cambridges travelled to Balmoral to help the Queen celebrate her achievement in becoming Britain's longest reigning monarch.

Thursday's engagement is a significant choice because the Duchess has championed the issue of mental health in youngsters ever since embarking on public life.

Kate released a statement in March to mark the Time to Mind campaign – a project set up by The Times that calls for greater investment in child mental health services.

Earlier this year, Kate also showed her support for Children's Mental Health Week by recording a video for Place2Be – the charity she has been patron of since 2013.

The Duchess to visit the Anna Freud Centre @afcevents on 17 Sept to see their work in children's mental health care. pic.twitter.com/yGys08fFqf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2015



It is thought that the Queen has giving her grandson's wife a special honor in recognition of all she has contributed to the royal family so far. Kate is thought to have been awarded the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II – a personal gift of the monarch.