Prince William wears tux, meets singer Joss Stone at Tusk Trust Ball

While his wife Kate Middleton attended her first official post-baby public engagement on September 17, Prince William had an event of his own to attend that evening, as he took to the stage as the guest of honor for the inaugural Tusk Trust conservation ball. The Duke of Cambridge was in good company at the black-tie event for a charity, which works to protect Africa's wildlife, chatting to British singer Joss Stone, who is known for her charity work and also supports animal welfare causes.



Prince William greets singer Joss Stone, who entertained guests at the ball Photo: Getty Images

The pair, who are also friends, were seen smiling and laughing as they greeted one another. William was handsome in a black tie while Joss, who later performed for guests, donned a lace white dress with a no doubt faux fur coat.



William, who has been the royal patron of the Britain-based charity since 2005, marked its 25th anniversary with a speech. "The need to protect wildlife in Africa is greater than ever before. You'd have thought we learned the lessons years ago in the great campaigns to 'Save the Whale' or 'Save the Polar Bear'. But sadly, we haven't," said the royal.



"The elephant and the rhino, among others, are going the same way and, unbelievably, will be extinct in the wild within a few decades, or even less. The illegal slaughter of elephants and rhino for their horns is barbaric, and it's not stylish to be associated with it."

William and Joss Stone pictured at the Tusk Trust ball Photo: Getty Images

William, 33, has supported the charity privately and publicly on many occasions – he visited Tusk projects in Botswana in 2010 with his brother Prince Harry, and launched the Tusk Conservation Awards three years later.



Earlier this month, Prince William paid tribute to a Kenyan wildlife ranger in recognition of his "extraordinary contribution" to the cause.