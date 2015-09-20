Queen Maxima's Cinderella moment and more royal highlights of the week

Queen Letizia of Spain visits Castillo San Marcos during the 450th Saint Augustine anniversary in St Augustine, Florida. <br> Photo: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Princess Grace's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi attends the 'Paintings Poems from Tahar Ben Jelloun - Furniture Scriptures from C. Saccomanno & O. Dayot' Press Preview at Galerie du Passage in Paris.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece (left), Alexandra Richards and Hanneli Mustaparta attend the Michael Kors Spring 2016 Runway Show during New York Fashion Week.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands has a Cinderella moment as she arrives for the opening of the parliamentary year in The Hague, The Netherlands. <br> Photo: Frank van Beek/Netherlands Royal Pool/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands holds his Queen's hand at the occasion, which marked the opening of the parliamentary year. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway on an official visit to Akershus county in Norway. <br> Photo: Facebook
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit visit a nature camp in Oppegard, Norway.<br> Photo: Getty Images
The royal couple cover up as they take part in the action during another stop during the visit.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shares a snap of her son's birthday with her Instagram followers, captioning it: "Happy birthday Odysseas! My sweet adorable gorgeous birthday twin! Love you."<br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends an opening of an exhibition at the Mediterranean Sea Museum in Stockholm, Sweden. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan is honored for her efforts on behalf of children and refugees, receiving the Walther Rathenau Award from German Chancellor Angela Merkel as Walther Rathenau Institute Chairman Werner Hoyer looks on.<br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved