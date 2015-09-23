Prince William and Prince Harry turn construction workers for building project

Prince William and Prince Harry gave their own spin to Property Brothers as they joined forces to turn rundown houses in Manchester, England into homes for ex-military personnel on Wednesday. The two siblings put on personalized hard hats with 'William' and 'Harry' written on them as they jumped into construction worker mode.

The two royals turned handymen with the help of the BBC network's DIY SOS team to do their part in the final stages of the renovation project.

Prince Harry tries out some landscape gardening for the #diysosveterans big build project in #Manchester. The DIY SOS team are renovating houses, streetscaping an entire Street and creating a new support centre, run by Walking with the Wounded and Royal British Legion, for the benefit of veterans in desperate need of housing. A video posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 23, 2015 at 4:14am PDT

Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games for disabled veterans, is passionate about helping ex-servicemen and women make the transition to civilian life.

During the visit, the Princes helped put the finishing touches to the houses alongside ex-servicemen and women, who are developing skills in a new trade. The pair will also meet the street's existing residents.

The Big Build: Veteran's Special will renovate eight buildings, streetscape an entire street and rejuvenate the façade of 62 houses – as well as build a training and counseling center on the site.

Prince William and Prince Harry are on site @DIYSOS in #Manchesterpic.twitter.com/cRq8KfUjZm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 23, 2015

Harry, who celebrated his 31st birthday last week, has been making the transition to civilian life himself. After leaving the military, he spent the summer in Africa drawing attention to conservation and wildlife issues. The dashing Prince still didn't appear to have lost the tan or the beard he acquired in the last few months.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry put their DIY skills to the test @DIYSOS veterans project in #Manchesterpic.twitter.com/27XHeF5gtZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 23, 2015

William, meanwhile, has been balancing his royal duties with his job as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a role he started in June after paternity leave. Last week, he stepped out with his brother and wife Kate Middleton for the spectacular opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup.