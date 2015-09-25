Princess Estelle of Sweden dances in new official royal photo

Princess Estelle has added a playful touch to a very regal new picture of her mother, the future queen of Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria and husband Prince Daniel, who married in a fairytale wedding in 2010, were dressed in full royal regalia for the photo, taken at the time of the Nobel Prize ceremony last December but released now.

In the image the heiress to the throne is wearing the magnificent Fringe Baden tiara and a necklace that belonged to her adored late aunt Princess Lilian. Even so her daughter, then 22 months old, managed to steal the limelight by dancing around in the formal portrait.





Princess Estelle was 22 months old when the photo was taken last December Photo: The Swedish Royal Court

The photograph was taken just before the royal couple went in to a dinner given by Victoria's parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia in honor of the Nobel Prize winners. Since then there have been so many exciting developments for the family.

The Crown Princess has announced that the couple are expecting a brother or sister for Estelle. She's since been seen looking well, most notably at a gathering of her royal peers during a country weekend.

Victoria's sister Princess Madeleine has had her second child, Prince Nicolas, who will be christened on 11 October in Drottningholm Palace, in the outskirts of Stockholm. It is the same place where his big sister Princess Leonore, who is now 19 months old, was also baptized last year.

For the ceremony, to be conducted by Sweden's first female archbishop Antje Jackelen, Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill will travel back from London, where they are based due to his career in financial services.

Of course, the other lovely news for the Swedish royals was the wedding of the princesses' brother Carl Philip. He married Sofia Hellqvist in another stunning royal celebration in the Royal Chapel Stockholm.