Sweden's Queen Silvia joins Jordan's Queen Rania and Uma Thurman in NYC

Queen Silvia of Sweden has been making the rounds in New York City. On Thursday night, she attended the World Childhood Foundation event. Her majesty, who is founder of the foundation, looked stunning in a floor length red gown with a rose detail, accessorized with long red shawl.

At the event, the 71-year-old monarch presented an award to Queen Rania of Jordan for her work in advocating for children’s rights in her country. Queen Rania chose a fashionable black and white trouser and shirt ensemble for the evening.

Queen Silvia presented Queen Rania of Jordan an award at the charity event Photo: Getty Images

Also present at the charity event was actress Uma Thurman. The Pulp Fiction star took to the stage to give a speech about the organization’s work to prevent child abuse and the exploitation of children around the world.

Queen Silvia looked on as the 45-year-old star, wearing an off-the-shoulder floor-length black dress, spoke about the support the foundation gives to over 100 projects that aim to assist at-risk children and young people who have been victims of abuse.

Uma Thurman spoke during the Queen's foundation's event Photo: Getty Images

Friday morning, the Swedish royal was up bright and early to attend the opening of the United Nation's General Assembly alongside Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. Her royal highness was attending the 70th opening to hear Pope Francis' address.

A day after his address to Congress, his Holiness made another speech calling for peace and environmental justice. Addressing issues of climate change, he said, "a selfish and boundless thirst for power and material prosperity" was to blame for the Earth’s diminishing natural resources.

Queen Silvia was among the many world leaders at the UN for Pope Francis Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset

Later on in his talk, the Pope also addressed the global poor and called upon the members of the UN to use their power to take action and provide aid for those less fortunate.