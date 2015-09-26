Spain's Queen Sofia cuddles an adorable puppy: Week's royal highlights

Dazzling duo! Queen Rania and Jennifer Lopez both looks radiant at the UN Foundation's Gender Equality Discussion at The Four Seasons Restaurant in NYC. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain in Palencia during the opening of the school year 2015. Photo: Gtres Online
Prince Albert made his way to Manhattan on behalf of the Princess Grace Foundation where he presented talented artists including 'Hamilton' on Broadway's Leslie Odom Jr. with awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria shows of her baby bump at the royal palace where she and the King welcomed astronauts that are participating in the astronaut congress ASA 2015. Photo: Instagram/@kungahuset
Prince Charles attended the Battle of Britain service and flypast in unifrom. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain attended an official event of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. Photo: Gtres Online
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a flattering LBD with King Felipe VI to the opening of the season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid. Photo: Gtres Online
Prince William spoke to Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot Squardon Leader Tony Pickering during a visit to the RAF station to observe the 100th Anniversary Parade of 29 (Reserve) Squadron. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands opened the new visitor center of the Netherlands Bank in Amasterdam. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Sofia of Spain cuddled up to an adorable labrador puppy at the 25th anniversary of the Foundation ONCE Guide Dog in Madrid. Photo: Gtres Online
The Countess of Wessex visited Royal Air Force Wittering in her capacity as the Cambridgeshire Station’s Honorary Air Commodore. Photo: Instagram/@the_british_monarchy
Prince Albert II of Monaco met with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls. Photo: Getty Images
