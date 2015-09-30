Princess Leonor of Spain to receive her own postage stamp

At the grand old age of 9, little Princess Leonor of Spain has just been honored with her own postage stamp! Around 310,000 of the cute images will be printed and set for release in her home country on October 2. The title of the collection is 'Great Prizes' and is all about celebrating the cultural awards named after Leonor's official title, Princess of Asturias.

Princess Leonor, 9, will soon be able to mail letters to penpals with her own personalized stamp Photo: Getty Images

The special stamps, priced at just over $1 each, will feature a portrait of the Princess and an image of the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain, where the annual awards will take place on October 23.

Around 310,000 of the stamps will be released in October Photo: Casa Real



The ceremony has only recently been renamed the Princess of Asturias Awards; since for nearly 35 years they were hosted by the then Prince of Asturias, Leonor's dad King Felipe VI.

Princess Leonor – known for sharing style with her glamorous mother, Queen Letizia – is one of the new generation of Europe's pint-sized future queens, which also include Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Ingrid of Norway, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Princess Estelle of Sweden.