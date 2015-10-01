Prince Harry talks about settling down and mom Princess Diana

While there was much speculation as to whether he'd rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend and London Fashion Week style star Cressida Bonas, 31-year-old Prince Harry doesn't seem in a rush to settle down. Earlier this year he said, "it will happen when it will happen" – and it sounds like he hasn't changed his mind on the issue.

"I think everyone looks forward to settling down, but in the meantime, it's work as usual," said Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Asked by Britain's ITV News whether he was "any closer" to settling down, Harry, who commented as he undertook a 17-mile trek to benefit Walking With The Wounded, said with a shrug: "No, you know, at the end of the day, there's a lot of things to get done before settling down. I've got another seven miles to walk now, which I'm really not looking forward to… Eight? Great!" he added with a laugh. "I think everyone looks forward to settling down, but in the meantime, it's work as usual. So crack on."

The bachelor Prince made the remarks during his participation in a 17-mile trek for Walking with the Wounded Photo: Getty Images

Harry has also spoken about how the memory of his mother Princess Diana has inspired his hands-on approach to his charity efforts. Diana regularly made secret visits to charities, including homeless shelters, to show her continued support.

"It's equally important, if not more so, to do the stuff behind the scenes," he told the Mirror. "It's something that our mother did a lot ofand that's the time you really get to learn, you get the experiences and you actually get the honest truth out of people."

"It's important to do charity work behind the scenes... It's something our mother did," he said in a separate interview Photo: Getty Images

Harry works away from the spotlight with the Ministry of Defence's London Personnel Recovery Unit, which helps enable wounded military members return to duty or transition to civilian life, and he also regularly meets injured soldiers at Headley Court, a medical rehabilitation center.

"The Personnel Recovery Unit, wow, the kind of conversations I have and the experiences I'm getting and all the knowledge from these guys – it's second to none. It's so crucial to be able to go down to Headley Court and strike up a relationship with these individuals that I can go back and forward to visit. If you want to learn the truth from people, like when I was in Africa for three months in the summer, sometimes you just have to go behind the scenes."

The Prince – who since returning from Africa has supported the Rugby World Cup, taken part in a charity construction project and gotten decked out in a flight suit – also took part in Walking With The Wounded's treks to the North Pole in back 2011 and the South Pole in 2013.