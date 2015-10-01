Kate Middleton and Prince William raise kids' mental health awareness

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be back in the spotlight next week to help raise awareness about mental health problems among young people and children. The visit follows the Duchess' first engagement following her maternity leave in September, a trip to the Anna Freud Centre, which also promoted the cause that is so close to her heart.

This time William and Kate are headed to London's Harrow College on Saturday, October 10 to attend an event run by mental health charity Mind, in collaboration with World Mental Health Day. The couple will meet young people who have experienced mental health problems and now volunteer with Mind.





Kate and William are committed to raising awareness about mental health problems among children Photo: Getty Images

The royal pair, both 33, will learn about the new Mindkit project, which is being delivered across London and educates young people about emotional health and resilience. They will also be introduced to the anti-stigma campaign Time to Change, which aims to break down the stigma of speaking about mental health issues.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining Mind to celebrate this year's World Mental Health Day," Paul Farmer, CEO of Mind, said.

"Their support will shine a spotlight on mental health and we hope it will spark conversations in households across the country, amplifying the vital message that it's time to talk about mental health. We hope it will encourage people to think about the little things we can all do to make a difference to anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

"The Duke and Duchess are committed to raising awareness about the mental health problems faced by young people and we are grateful that they have chosen to champion Mind's work. We hope it will inspire a new generation of young people to not be afraid or ashamed to talk about mental health problems."

Showing her support for Children's Mental Health Week earlier this year, Kate recorded a video message in which she spoke about how she and William had witnessed children struggling to cope with the impact of issues such as bullying, bereavement, family breakdown and more.

Watch video:

The Duchess, mom to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is patron to various children's charities including Place2Be, a charity that provides counselling for students in schools.