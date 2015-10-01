Prince William helps rescue girl from car crash

Air ambulance co-pilot Prince William has been hard at work this week, helping airlift a 9-year-old girl to the hospital after she was involved in a car crash. The Duke of Cambridge assisted in rescuing the little girl and getting her safely to a Cambridge, England medical center with his team.

William was pictured at the crash scene in the town of Linslade on Tuesday afternoon, the BBC network reports. The young girl was walking down the street when a blue Mercedes and a silver Ford KA crashed, knocking her over. A second child received minor injuries.

Prince William, pictured previously, helped airlift a girl with a broken pelvis and legs Photo: Getty Images

Two ambulance crews, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance – the charity for which William works – attended to the victim at the scene. The youngster was then airlifted to the hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

William, who is based at Cambridge Airport, has been working for the life-saving charity since July. He completed his first rescue mission just days into starting his new job, having just ended his paternity leave following the birth of his daughter Princess Charlotte.



The 33-year-old donates his full salary to the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity Photo: Getty Images

In addition to his full-time role with the air ambulance, and of course, tending to his royal duties as a full-time Prince, William is also a devoted dad to his two young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte with his wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William, who is a qualified military pilot, was formerly a search-and-rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. He completed further training in order to take on his current job, which required a civil pilot's licence.

The royal donates his full salary, which is estimated to be $60,600 per year, to charity.