Prince Charles gets into the groove plus more photos of dancing royals

In March 2017, Prince Charles got into the groove with Romanian dancers at a village museum in Bucharest. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William and Duchess Kate danced with the locals at the Vaiku Falekaupule in Tuvalu in 2012. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth looked lovely dancing at a ball in 1954. Photo: Getty Images
The beloved Princess Diana danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985. Photo: Getty Images
Princes Harry and William danced in the crowd during the Concert for Diana in 2007 at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip danced at a state ball at the palace in Valletta during a Commonwealth Visit to Malta in 1967. Photo: Getty Images
Prince William got his start early! Here he's photographed with his mother, Princess Diana, while visiting New Zealand in 1983. Photo: Getty Images
While in Mexico in November 2014, Prince Charles took part in a traditional Mexican clog dance. Photo: Getty Images
Prince William shows off his moves during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in 2011 as his wife Kate looks on. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall got in on the fun, too, during the visit. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles performed a traditional sword dance with local Omanis while visiting Nizwa Fort on their tour of the Middle East in 2013 in Nizwa, Oman. Photo: Getty Images
The Prince of Wales danced with an attendee at the Dance-O-Mat during a visit to Christchurch, New Zealand in 2012. Photo: Getty Images
The 65-year-old prince took part in a dance in Stone Town Old Fort in 2011 during a visit to Zanzibar, Tanzania. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles danced with the residents of Tolasar village, outside Jodhpur in 2010. Photo: Getty Images
Princes Harry and William dance with Prince Seeiso as they visit the Mamahato Network Club for children affected by HIV at King Letsie's Palace in Lesotho in 2010. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles danced with a local during a visit to Maguari Village in the Amazon Rainforest at Santaram in 2009. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry danced with children at the Fundacion Amigos de Jesus day care center during a visit to Santiago, Chile in June 2014. Photo: Getty Images
Camilla danced the Cha-Cha-Cha with Craig Revel Horwood - a judge on the British version of 'Dancing With The Stars' - during a visit to St Clement Danes School in 2009. Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved