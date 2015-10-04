Queen Maxima, Prince Harry and more royal highlights of the week

Prince Harry had a busy week cheering on the English Rugby team while Queen Letizia spent some time with her mother-in-law. Here are the royal highlights of the week
Prince Harry inspected the student guards during his visit to the Duke of York's Royal Military School in Dover, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands gave UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon a gift at the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan applauded the opening ceremony of the Wakayama National Athletic Festival at Kimiidera Stadium. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima attended a China in the Netherlands lecture, ahead of their state visit to China next month.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain and mother-in-law Queen Sofia had a catch up as they promoted the Foundation Against Drug Addiction at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. <br> Photo: Gtres
Prince Harry had a great time at an England rugby training session. <br> Photo: Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Máxima helped close out celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the Netherlands. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Sofia of Spain received an award for her dedication to promoting classical music at a concert to benefit sufferers of Alzheimers. <br> Photo: Gtres
Queen Mathilde of Belgium received flowers from a young fan during a visit to the Sainte Marie de Bouillon institute. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia stopped to talk and take photos with people waiting outside as she supported a vocational training course in Spain. <br> Photo: Gtres
