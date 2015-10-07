Live like a royal: 5 palaces available for rent

The idea of living like Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton or Prince William seems like something that can only happen in your dreams. Large castles, stunning vacation homes and perfectly curated gardens are things seemingly reserved for royalty…or are they? It was recently announced that two guest cottages located on the Queen's Sandringham country estate in Norfolk, England are now open as vacation rentals.

Starting at around $935 a week, guests can stay either in the Garden House, once used by the estate's gardener and has room for eight, or at the Granary, which is a modern barn with room for six. Both homes come fully furnished, have a washer, dryer, and all towels and bed linens. One of the best amenities though has to be the chance to live like William and Kate who've set up their family home on the property in the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall.

Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham palace has opened two homes on the property for rent Photo: Getty Images

But, Sandringham isn't the only royal home you can rent. The family has amazingly opened up several other places for civilian guests to enjoy. Nicky Hilton made use of the famous Kensington Palace for her wedding to James Rothschild in August. The Orangery is located within Kensington Gardens and is licensed for civil weddings and allows for receptions on its terrace. It also happens to be located next door to William and Kate's apartment.

Nicky Hilton rented out The Orangery in Kensington Gardens for her wedding Photo: Rex

If you're hoping to experience a getaway like the Queen, then head to her palace in the country, Balmoral Estate. Each summer HRH heads to the Scottish highlands to relax with her corgis, and you can do the same in one of the property's five cottages that vary in distance to the main castle. You can enjoy a round of golf, some fishing or simply explore the 50,000 acres of stunning landscape.

The Queen heads to Balmoral Estate every summer Photo: Getty Images

Hampton Court features stunning grounds you're allowed to explore Photo: Getty Images

The stunning villa in Mustique where Princess Maragaret stayed is available to rent for $20,000 a week Photo: sjvillas.co.uk