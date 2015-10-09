Princess Beatrice joins Queen Rania at Women in the World summit

The Women in the World summit brought out a host of notable global names, including some very high-profile royals on Thursday night in London. Princess Beatrice of York and Queen Rania of Jordan, turned out for the conference, making a statement on the red carpet with some chic power dressing.

Princess Beatrice of York look flawless in a dress by Milly Photo: Getty Images

Having turned heads with her effortlessly chic outfits during New York Fashion Week, the Princess wore an eye-catching $690 creation by Milly. Showing off her fashion-forward style credentials, Beatrice – who was recently revealed to have some glamorous NYC BFFs – accessorized her little red dress with a black tights and ankle boots as well as a personalized black clutch that featured her name emblazoned in gold letters.

The royal carried a personalized clutch Photo: Getty Images

Also reigning on the red carpet was Queen Rania, who opted for a feather-embellished sweater with feather detailing paired with a white skirt. The fashionable royal's accessories were just as dazzling – a sparkling clutch and glittering heels.

Queen Rania was dressed to impress in a monochrome ensemble Photo: Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago devoted humanitarian Queen Rania was winning plaudits as she stepped out for Social Good Summit in New York, where she was joined by UN Goodwill Ambassador and fellow mom-of-four Victoria Beckham.

Though she was without her look-alike daughter Iman, who has recently been embarking on public royal engagements, Rania also supported fellow queen Silvia of Sweden in the Big Apple at September's World Childhood Foundation fundraiser that was also attended by actress Uma Thurman.