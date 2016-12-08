An introspective look at the British royal family's tiara collection

The ladies of the British royal family have quite the collection of heirlooms to choose from for special occasions. Queen Elizabeth's personal collection of tiaras have been loaned to the younger generation of royals including Kate Middleton. Click through for an in depth look at the gems... Cartier 'Halo' Tiara The Cartier Halo is the first tiara Kate borrowed from the royal collection for her wedding day in 2011. Named because of its halo shape, it is formed of a band of graduated scrolls featuring 739 brilliant and 149 baton diamonds. The tiara was originally bought as a love token by the Duke of Cambridge's great-grandfather, the future George VI, for his wife Elizabeth, who later gave it to their daughter Princess Elizabeth as a gift on her 18th birthday. Photo: Getty Images
Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales received this tiara as a wedding gift from the Queen. The tiara was created in 1914 for Queen Mary and features pearls suspended from diamond love knots. Diana had said the tiara was so heavy it induced a headache and she had to switch to her Spencer family tiara instead. Photo: Getty Images
Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara is one of Queen Elizabeth's favorite headpieces. It is the tiara Her Majesty is often depicted wearing on coins and stamps and originally belonged to Queen Mary, who gave it to her granddaughter Princess Elizabeth as a wedding present in 1947. Photo: Getty Images
Lotus Flower Tiara Kate wore the dainty Lotus Flower tiara to the Queen's annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2013. The much-loved piece once belonged to the Queen Mother and started out as a necklace before being transformed into a tiara, crowned by diamond arches and studded with pearls. Photo: Getty Images
Lotus Flower Tiara The Queen's mother gave the Lotus Flower Tiara to Princess Margaret in the 1950s and it soon became a fave piece. It was returned to the royal collection after Margaret's death in 2002. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara Worn by the Queen on her wedding day, this tiara holds sentimental and historical value within the royal collection. The stunning headpiece was created from 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara was passed on to the future Queen Mother in 1936 and was loaned to her daughter as the "something borrowed" element of her wedding outfit in 1947, before being worn by Princess Anne on her wedding day in 1973. Photo: Getty Images
Vladimir Tiara Another of the Queen's favorite pieces, the Vladimir Tiara once belonged to Grand Duchess Marie of Russia and was smuggled out during the revolution. The pearl and emerald encrusted design was bought at an auction by Queen Mary and later inherited by Queen Elizabeth on Mary's death in 1953. Photo: Getty Images
The Queen's Sapphire Tiara This striking sapphire and diamond tiara was made at Queen Elizabeth's request in 1963 using gems from a necklace she had bought. It was designed to match the George VI Victorian Suite jewelry set given to the Queen by her father as a wedding present. Photo: Getty Images
Strathmore Rose Tiara The Strathmore Rose Tiara once belonged to the Queen's mother – it was a gift from her parents for her wedding in 1923. The pretty floral design was inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 2002 and has not been worn in public for decades. Photo: Getty Images
