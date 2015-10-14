Kate Middleton's style: 10 of the royal's best evening gowns

As Kate Middleton prepares to attend her first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, we take a look back at her best sartorial choices from past high profile events. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Kate may have been expecting her second child, but she revisited a pre-pregnancy favorite during her official tour of New York City with Prince William in December 2014. Kate wore this stunning dark blue Jenny Packham gown for the St. Andrews 600th Anniversary Ball.<br><br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess had previously donned the same Jenny Packham design for an Action on Addiction Gala dinner in October 2013, but chose to wear her long hair down in loose waves instead of a chignon. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All eyes were on Kate when she attended the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards in this striking Jenny Packham gown in October 2014.<br> Photo: Getty Images
A daring move away from the norm, Kate's teal Jenny Packham gown with an embellished waistband was a bold and beautiful choice for the Olympic concert in May 2012.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate opted for a pretty pastel Alexander McQueen dress for the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles. With a cinched waistband, soft pleats and complementing silver clutch, it was the epitome of Hollywood glamour.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate was demure in this black lace Diane Von Furstenberg gown at the Royal Variety Performance in November, just two months after announcing her second pregnancy. Accessorized with a sparkly black clutch and Lola blue topaz hoop earrings by Kiki McDonough, she looked suitably chic for the occasion.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate loves this Alice Temperley dress so much she wore it not just once but three times, most recently at a screening hosted at the National History Museum in December 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kate wore an eye-catching white and gold gown from one of her other fave designers, Alexander McQueen, for an official dinner hosted by the King and Queen of Malaysia in September 2012. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess was pretty in pink in this sequin embellished Jenny Packham number for the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in June 2011, just months after she tied the knot. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Duchess Kate made her first red carpet appearance following the birth of Prince George in 2013 wearing this sparkly silver dress from one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham.<br> Photo Getty Images
