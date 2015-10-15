Kate Middleton and Prince William to visit Scotland

Royal watchers take note! Prince William and Kate Middleton will be hitting the royal road, heading up to Dundee, Scotland for an official visit on October 23.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the royal couple will carry out a total of five engagements during their first official visit to the Scottish city. The focus of their visit will be on mental health in young people – a cause that the Duchess, in particular, has been championing for years – and they will also participate in an anti-bullying workshop.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Scotland on October 23 Photo: Getty Images

William and Kate, who are parents to two-year-old son Prince George and baby Princess Charlotte, will also take part in a family fun day at the Dundee Repertory Theatre.

The day will conclude with a visit to Abertay University, one of the two public universities in Dundee. As President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), William will no doubt be excited to meet students who are involved in BAFTA's Young Game Designers programme.

Other members of the public will also have a chance to greet the royals, who are known as The Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, as the couple will carry out a walkabout.

Raising awareness for mental health in young people is a cause close to Kate's heart Photo: Getty Images

This fall the Duke and Duchess have had a jam-packed schedule of royal engagements. William has been balancing his job as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance while Kate, who has just returned from maternity leave, has been embracing her official duties.

Earlier this month the pair marked World Mental Health day by attending an event at London's Harrow College hosted by the charity Mind. The couple met young people who have battled their own mental health problems and now volunteer with the charity, or with the anti-stigma campaign Time to Change, to raise awareness about mental health.

Next week, Kate will be swapping charity work for royal duties as she attends her first state banquet. All eyes will be on which gown she might be donning for the high profile occasion, and which of the royal family's stunning tiaras she might opt to wear.