Princess Diana's most timeless evening looks

Princess Diana rocked an LBD by Christina Stambolian to attend a party at the Serpentine Gallery in London.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Wowing in another beaded ensemble, this time the princess opted for a short powder blue dress for an event at the Serpentine Gallery 1995. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dubbed the 'Elvis dress' because of the high collar, Diana wore this incredible beaded creation during an official visit to Hong Kong.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Looking every inch the fairytale princess, Diana arrives at the Theatre Royal Dury Lane in a light blue chiffon evening dress.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Lady in red! The Princess of Wales wore this gorgeous scarlet Catherine Walker dress to attend a dinner in Buenos Aires. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Upstaging the actors, Diana looked incredible in this midnight blue floor length dress for the premiere of 'In Love and War' at London's Leicester Square. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The style icon looked very elegant in a velvet fishtail gown to attend an evening function in Germany. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Diana accessorized her Catherine Walker gown with the Spencer family tiara to attend a banquet in India.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Pretty in pink, the Princess wore an intricately detailed pink and gold beaded gown for an event in Pakistan.<br> Photo: Getty Images
Diana looked tanned and confident in a little white dress by close friend Gianni Versace. <br> Photo: Getty Images
