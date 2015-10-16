Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco shows her style at her Foundation's fundraiser

King Mohammed VI of Morocco's 37-year-old wife Princess Lalla Salma is known – along with her red-haired beauty – for her dedication to philanthropic work, particularly her namesake Lalla Salma Foundation, which raises money to fight cancer.

And last week, amid the magical surroundings of the Badi Palace in Marrakech, the ever-glamorous Lalla Salma joined her husband as he hosted an auction and gala to raise funds to build two state-of-the-art cancer centers in Morocco.

Princess Lalla Salma looked stunning in a heavily-embellished gown at last week's charity gala Photo: ©Marwane Sobai

The night's luxury auction included such items as a vintage 1970 Mercedes Cabriolet from the royal collection, which was sold for over $2 million, and paintings by Picasso and Chagall, which went for around $3 million each.

Overall the evening raised almost $16 million, which will go towards equipment and materials for the cancer centers.

The red-haired Princess is known for her bold style. Here, she hosts Queen Letizia of Spain in Morocco Photo: Getty Images

Guest of honor Dominique Ouattara, the first lady of the Ivory Coast and president of the Children of Africa foundation, spoke at the event and expressed her support for the actions and efforts taken by the Lalla Salma Foundation to help cancer sufferers in the most vulnerable areas.

The Moroccan royals recently have been in the news not just because of charity work, but also for a family celebration. On September 27, the royals welcomed two new members to the family after Princess Lalla Soukaïna gave birth to twins in Paris.