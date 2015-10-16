Prince William on Princess Diana and the ‘grief’ of loss at children’s bereavement event

Reflecting about his his own mother, the late Princess Diana, who died when he was just 15 years old, Prince William gave a moving speech on Thursday evening as he spoke at a fundraiser for the Child Bereavement UK organization. The Prince, who is royal patron of the charity, spoke about how grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure.

"Grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure," said Prince William Photo: Getty Images

Addressing guests at the charity's 21st birthday dinner, the future King said his mom Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997, understood the concept of loss during her lifetime. "What my mother recognized back then – and what I understand now – is that grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure.

William with little brother Prince Harry and their mom Diana, who died in 1997. Photo: Getty Images

"My mother was determined to help those in need and she would have been immensely proud – as I am – of all that Child Bereavement UK has achieved these last 21 years. As a father to two young children, I now appreciate it all the more."

The organization, which supports families when a child or parent is facing bereavement, was set up by Diana's close friend Julia Samuel, who is its founder patron.

William is the charity's royal patron, while Princess Diana's close friend Julia Samuel (left) is founder patron Photo: Getty Images



Prince Charles' ex-wife Diana, who helped shine a spotlight on the charity, attended its launch 21 years ago. William enjoys a close bond with his mother's friend and chose Julia to be a godmother to his son Prince George.

At last night's gala, William said he was "honored" to be appointed royal patron of the charity, which has always been "very dear" to him.