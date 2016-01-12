Crown Princess Victoria shows her baby bump and more royal highlights

Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain got some reassurance from their parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia during their country's National Day celebrations.<br> Photo: ¡Hola!
Princess Maria Olympia of Greece legged it in New York City. <br> Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Queen Elizabeth was regal in blue as she enjoyed a chat with workers during the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Surrey in Guildford, England. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Former TV news anchor Queen Letizia of Spain layered up against the chill as she headed to the 10th International Seminary of Journalism and Language in San Millan de la Cogolla, Spain. <br> Photo: Gtres
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands got involved at the 10th International Hands On! Conference, which focuses on children's education in museums, at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York rocked an olive green leather dress at a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair 2015 in London, England. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece's sons Prince Odysseus and Prince Aristidis showed they are Harry Potter fans. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22 Photo: Instagram
Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis enjoyed hanging out at the Saatchi Gallery in London. <br> Photo: Instagram/@elisabethtnt
Lady Kitty Spencer showed off her selfie skills. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer
Robert Miller joined his daughters Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Pia Getty and Alexandra von Fürstenberg at the opening of the new Chantal Miller Gallery in Hong Kong. <br> Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
Queen Noor of Jordan turned out for the 'Suffragette' premiere in New York City. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A right royal European gathering as pregnant Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the 5th honorary board of the International Paralympic Committee with Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, center, and Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Margriet of The Netherlands, right, in Luxembourg. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark let us in on what she's up to, posting this collage on Instagram with the caption: "Behind the scenes! Location scouting with the wonderful Diana Farr Louis (stories and foods of Greece) #cookbook #greece #fortheloveofgreece #happy." Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik
Queen Mathilde of Belgium dazzled in a dusky pink dress and beautiful diamond-encrusted jewellery - including the famous Wolfers tiara that belonged to Queen Fabiola - at an official dinner in Warsaw, Poland during her and King Philippe's tour there. Photo: Getty Images
